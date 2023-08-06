Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of -205.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

