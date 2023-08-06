UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 283.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.