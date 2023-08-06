Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,835 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 283.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.