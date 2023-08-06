Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 306.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average of $173.63. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $136.21 and a twelve month high of $203.24.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.20.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.