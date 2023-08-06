Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 215.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $192.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

