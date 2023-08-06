Van ECK Associates Corp Has $640,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 283.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Qualys
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Qualys Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
