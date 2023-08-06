Van ECK Associates Corp Has $642,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.