Van ECK Associates Corp Has $660,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 198.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

