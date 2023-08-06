Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 283.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.