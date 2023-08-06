Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,857 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.74.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

