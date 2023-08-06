Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,186 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,511,000 after purchasing an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,084,916 shares of company stock worth $174,987,882. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

