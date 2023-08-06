Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,073 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $60.19 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

