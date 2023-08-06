Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,060 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

