Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,315 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.43 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.