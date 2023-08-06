VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH opened at $159.40 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.74.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

