Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.50 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

