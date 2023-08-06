Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

PTCT opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

