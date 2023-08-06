Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 466.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Lyft by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $15,567,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.