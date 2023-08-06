Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 466.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Lyft by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $15,567,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
