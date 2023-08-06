Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,244,000 after acquiring an additional 314,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after buying an additional 740,019 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

