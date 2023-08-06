Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,771,000 after buying an additional 133,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,423,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,748,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,434,000 after buying an additional 147,478 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

