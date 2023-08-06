Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

PDFS stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,431.14 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

