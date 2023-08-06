Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,658 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

