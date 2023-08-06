Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Director Yvette S. Butler Sells 2,074 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Voya Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Financial
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.