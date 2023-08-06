Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Director Yvette S. Butler Sells 2,074 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

