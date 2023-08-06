WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of WCC opened at $153.17 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

