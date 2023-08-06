WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.
WESCO International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of WCC opened at $153.17 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00.
Insider Transactions at WESCO International
In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of WESCO International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
