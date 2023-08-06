WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 167.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

