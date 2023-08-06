Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

