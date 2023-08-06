WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells $144,154.08 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.