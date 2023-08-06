Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 381,843 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $25.03 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Woodside Energy Group

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.