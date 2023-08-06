Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.