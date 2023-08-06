Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 278,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

