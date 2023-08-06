Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 255,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $9,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Employers by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,873.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Employers Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

EIG stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.23. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

