Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Price Performance

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

