Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PROG by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

