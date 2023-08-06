Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

