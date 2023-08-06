Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

