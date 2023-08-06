Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,450 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

