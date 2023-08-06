Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 14,120 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after buying an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $73,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

