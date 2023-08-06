Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,431.14 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.