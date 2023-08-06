Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Avid Technology by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 690,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 118,110 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 691,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

