Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Andersons by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $53.37.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,110,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,610. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

