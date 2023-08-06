Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.