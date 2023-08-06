Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.13.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,491 shares of company stock worth $4,165,901 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

