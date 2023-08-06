ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

