13,311 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

