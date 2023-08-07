154,723 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 154,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

