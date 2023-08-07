20,175 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $19,994,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,881,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,016,000 after acquiring an additional 654,172 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

