24,866 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.