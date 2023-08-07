2,624 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $105.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.45 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

