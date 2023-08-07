32,818 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $14.05 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

