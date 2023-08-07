4,257 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alamo Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alamo Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $180.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

